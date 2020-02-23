 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Four COVID-19 cases in Seoul linked to community center

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 17:07       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 17:40
Sing reads the Jongno Welfare Center for the Elderly is closed to contain COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Sing reads the Jongno Welfare Center for the Elderly is closed to contain COVID-19. (Yonhap)

A community center for the elderly in Seoul’s central Jongno District has been identified as another COVID-19 cluster by health authorities, who have been tracing infection routes of several patients in Seoul with what first appeared to be unclear transmission paths.

Officials at the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said four out of nine patients confirmed to be infected in Jongno, which has the highest number of patients in Seoul, were believed to have contracted the disease at the Jongno Welfare Center for the Elderly.

Officials said they are continuing the investigation to identify all possible contacts of the patients.

The person who set off the chain of infections there was found to have had lunch at the center with an infected visitor.

The center would be first infection cluster in Seoul and third nationwide, after a church and a mental hospital in Daegu and the surrounding region.

South Korea has seen a large increase in virus infections, centered on two large clusters -- church services in the southeastern city of Daegu and a mental institution in adjacent North Gyeongsang Province. The number of confirmed cases stood at 602, with five deaths, as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114