Carmakers on alert as global motor shows put on hold

Automakers are likely to face setbacks in their plans to unveil their latest models at motor shows, said industry sources on Sunday, as global motor shows are being delayed or could be called off due to coronavirus concerns.
The Beijing Motor Show slated for April 21 to 30 has been “indefinitely delayed,” according to the organizers of Asia’s largest motor show.
Authorities said the event was “postponed until further notice,” and they will closely watch the progress of the coronavirus outbreak.
As of Sunday morning, the death toll from the virus in China reached 2,345. Beijing alone reported 396 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday.
South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors had been set to participate in the Beijing Motor Show. They had aimed to promote new models in China -- the world’s largest automotive market -- this year. But their plans have fallen through.
Market insiders said their plans for production in China would also be revised.
Last year, China recorded 340 million registered vehicles, including 21 million cars newly registered that year.
On Feb. 12, the Mobile World Congress Barcelona was canceled for the first time in its 33-year history, roiling automakers that had been preparing to roll out new autonomous driving technologies and business plans.
MWC organizer GSMA canceled the event because of international concerns and travel advisories. MWC attracts over 100,000 visitors from 200 countries, including some 6,000 Chinese visitors annually.
According to Kia Motors, the automaker had planned to announce its strategy for future vehicle at MWC, as well as the automation-based purpose based vehicle.
Industry insiders are now paying attention to whether the Geneva Motor Show will be put on hold. Slated to kick off March 5, the 10-day event opens the motor show season in Europe.
Hyundai Motor plans to unveil the i20 at the event, targeting European customers, while Kia Motors will exhibit the fourth-generation new Sorento. Mercedes-Benz intends to roll out a facelifted version of its midsized sedan E-Class at the event.
However, big-names such as Ford, Cadillac, Nissan, Citroen and Jaguar-Land Rover have already pulled out, citing cost savings.
Domestic motor shows and related automotive events are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Foreign carmakers have kept silent about whether they will participate in the biennial Busan International Motor Show slated for May 28 to June 7.
According to the organizer, only BMW, Mini and Cadillac have registered to participate. Last year’s event was joined by 11 imported carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Audi.
With coronavirus infections surging here in the past week, other events also face uncertainty, including EV Trend Korea, slated for April 2 to 5 in Seoul, and 2020 Seoul E-Prix Formula E, scheduled to take place in Seoul on May 3.
Meanwhile, the country’s first hydrogen mobility energy show H2 Mobility+ Energy Show 2020 will take place as planned on March 18 in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, the organizer said.
Authorities said they will strengthen quarantine measures and have doctors stationed at the venue during the event. But market insiders voiced concerns over a low participation rate.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)