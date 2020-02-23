 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Market caps of firms decline in February

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 16:26       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 16:26

The market capitalization of listed South Korean companies declined across industries, according to data from market researcher FnGuide.

Between Jan. 20 and Thursday, the combined market cap of 48 firms selling personal and daily goods, including cosmetics makers, fell 5.06 trillion won based on the closing prices of stocks.

The market cap of the wholesale and retail sector dropped 2.92 trillion won, while that of the hotel and leisure industry declined about 1.85 trillion won. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
