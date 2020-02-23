 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to supply U.S. Cellular with 5G, 4G LTE network solutions

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 11:35       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 11:35
(U.S. Cellular)
(U.S. Cellular)
Samsung Electronics said Sunday it has signed a deal with U.S. Cellular to provide the American mobile carrier with 5G and 4G Long Term Evolution network solutions.

This is the fourth US deal Samsung has clinched in the field of telecommunications and its first with U.S. Cellular.

Under the agreement, U.S. Cellular can purchase Samsung’s 5G solutions, including New Radio technology, to boost its existing 4G LTE network services.

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest telecom service provider in the region. Samsung will help U.S. Cellular continue to build its 5G network using equipment compliant with 3GPP 5G New Radio standards.

Samsung said it has a competitive edge in its 5G Access Unit and 5G modem chip, which save space and time in installation and are energy- and cost-efficient.

Samsung’s US partners cater to 80 percent of total US telecom subscribers.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
