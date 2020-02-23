 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reports 4th death from novel coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 10:50       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 15:41

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reported the fourth death from the new coronavirus Sunday, with the number of confirmed virus cases here surpassing 500.

The latest victim of the potentially fatal illness was a 57-year-old patient at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fourth victim was confirmed to be infected with the virus on Wednesday. The patient in his late 50s suffered from serious pneumonia before being infected with the novel coronavirus.

South Korea reported its first death on Feb. 19, when a 63-year-old man died of pneumonia at the same hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 after his death.

On Friday, another virus patient in her mid-50s died at Daenam Hospital.

So far, 111 people, including nine medical staff, have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 at the hospital.

The hospital emerged as another epicenter of the spread of the virus in South Korea, along with a minor religious organization in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The number of cases that can be traced to Shincheonji church services reached 309 as of Sunday morning, accounting for more than half of the total cases here. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114