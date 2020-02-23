 Back To Top
National

S. Korean president, Malaysian king exchange letters on bilateral ties

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 10:48
(Yonhap
(Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has exchanged letters with Malaysia's king on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.

Moon and King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah took note of remarkable development in the ties between the two sides over the past six decades, especially as the fields of partnerships are diversifying to security, infrastructure and cutting-edge industries, it said.

They agreed to continue close cooperation for promoting peace and co-prosperity.

Moon also wrote he's looking forward to the Malaysian king's visit to South Korea in the near future. The president traveled to Malaysia in March last year at the king's invitation.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also exchanged letters with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to commemorate the anniversary. They pointed out that strategic cooperative partnerships have been cementing further, with South Korea's New Southern Policy and Malaysia's Look East Policy in harmony with each other. (Yonhap)



