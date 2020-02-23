 Back To Top
Business

Shinsegae outlet shuts down food section over coronavirus fears

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2020 - 09:48       Updated : Feb 23, 2020 - 09:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Shinsegae Department Store, a major South Korean retailer, said Sunday it will partially shut down one of its outlets in southern Seoul for a disinfection measure following a recent visit there by a patient diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The store in the posh Gangnam district will close its food court at the basement level for one day, the company said.

The patient infected with the COVID-19 virus stayed at the venue for an hour on Wednesday with her husband.

The patient also attended a religious service of a minor Christian sect in Daegu, 302 kilometers south of Seoul, last week.

Her infection was confirmed on Friday.

Members of the sect constitute the majority of the total coronavirus infections here, which topped 400 cases on Saturday.

Shinsegae said it has decided to maintain the operation of other floors as the patient only visited the food court and wore a face mask.

"We will take all necessary disinfection and sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," a corporate official said.

Earlier this month, other department store and supermarket chains, such as Lotte Department Store and Hyundai Department Store, also suspended the operations of their stores after patients' visits. (Yonhap)



