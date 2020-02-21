 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Coronavirus presumed as factor in S. Korean man's death

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Feb 21, 2020 - 16:05

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The new coronavirus likely was a factor in the death of a South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said Friday.

The 63-year-old man who died of pneumonia Wednesday at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo was confirmed to be infected Thursday, marking the country's first death of someone infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the patient's death is presumed to be related to the viral infection. But how big a part it played in his death is unclear as his condition might have worsened due to other factors. He had been suffering from a chronic respiratory condition.

The authorities have been testing all patients and medical staff at the hospital since Wednesday that includes five nurses.

As of Friday morning, the country had 156 people infected with COVID-19, with 14,816 people having been screened for the virus since Jan. 3, and 11,953 having tested negative.

Health authorities said that of the confirmed patients, six or seven are in "relatively serious" condition. It said six people are on respirators and one patient is being monitored carefully by doctors.

So far, 17 virus patients have been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114