 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' video featuring Halsey tops 700m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 21, 2020 - 14:37       Updated : Feb 21, 2020 - 14:41
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

The video of "Boy With Luv," K-pop boy band BTS' Billboard-topping song featuring Halsey, has topped 700 million YouTube views, the band's management agency said Friday.

The lead track of BTS' previous album, "Map of the Soul: Persona" released in April last year, achieved the feat Friday morning, becoming the second BTS music video to garner more than 700 million views on YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment said. "DNA" was the first of the band's songs to hit the milestone.

"Boy With Luv" is a global mega-hit that ranked eighth on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its umbrella album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," topped the Billboard 200 album chart, winning the band a third No. 1 atop the album chart.

The "Boy With Luv" music video took only 38 hours to collect the first 100 million views on YouTube and was recognized by the video sharing platform as the most viewed YouTube video in a span of 24 hours.

The latest record came hours ahead of the band's release of a new album, "Map of the Soul: 7." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114