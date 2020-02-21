Jongno district skittish about virus spread after reporting most infections in Seoul

(Yonhap)



Jongno Ward in central Seoul has reported the most cases of the new coronavirus in the capital, spawning concerns that the district with many senior citizens and commuters may be vulnerable to infections.



As of Friday, seven cases of COVID-19 infections were reported in Jongno alone out of 18 cases confirmed in Seoul, according to the city government and health authorities.



Jongno, located in the heart of Seoul, has a constant flow of commuters, visitors and travelers as it houses many companies, key government facilities -- the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the government complex building -- and public plazas.



The district also has the second-highest portion of people over age 65 in the capital, trailing Gangbuk Ward in northeast Seoul.



Experts said the demographic trend in the district may reveal its vulnerability to infections amid growing concerns that the virus has begun spreading locally. South Korea has reported the first death of an infected patient, with the total confirmed cases at 156.



COVID-19 patients in Jongno have no records of foreign travel and an average age of 60, according to officials. In some cases, quarantine authorities have failed to trace down exact infection routes, indicating that community transmission has begun.



To help contain the virus, the Jongno office has ordered an immediate suspension of operations at preschools and public facilities for senior citizens, including Tapgol Park, a hangout for the elderly.



The country, meanwhile, avoided the risk of shutting down the government complex building in Gwanghwamun that houses thousands of public servants after one official tested negative for the virus on Friday.



"I am living and working in Jongno. I feel uncomfortable everyday as facilities that infected patients have visited are not far from my living and working places," a 27-year-old office worker said.



In a drastic measure to curb the spread of the virus, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon announced that the city government will ban the use of public plazas in central Seoul for outdoor rallies and shut down Shincheonji church services.



Massive weekend rallies in public plazas such as Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza have recently spawned concerns that COVID-19 could quickly spread in crowded places.



Park also unveiled plans to close down Seoul churches of the minor religious sect Shincheonji as a majority of the country's cases are presumed to be linked to its provincial church in the southeastern city of Daegu.



The virus outbreak also affected politicians' election campaigning in Jongno ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections.



Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Thursday that he will take a virus test a day later on rumors that concerns about infection emerged as he visited a senior citizen center that was closed down due to a confirmed case.



As a ruling party candidate, Lee will run in Jongno, a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics where key political heavyweights are elected.



Lee visited the center on Feb. 6, three days after the ward office disinfected the facility following days of closure.



Quarantine officials said Lee does not necessarily have to take the test, given his track record. But his decision reflects how politicians are prioritizing voters' concerns about the virus outbreak in the run-up to the elections.








