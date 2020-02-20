 Back To Top
National

FM to attend UN session on human rights, disarmament meeting in Geneva next week

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 20, 2020 - 16:40       Updated : Feb 20, 2020 - 16:40

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to Geneva next week to attend a UN session on human rights and a disarmament conference, her ministry said Thursday.

Kang will attend the 43rd UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament slated to take place in Geneva on Monday, Kim In-chul, ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing.

"As a member of the Human Rights Council from 2020-22, Minister Kang will talk about human rights issues that are of our government's concern and explain the government's efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at the disarmament conference," Kim said.

Kang will then head to Germany to attend the 2nd Stockholm Ministerial Meeting on Nuclear Disarmament and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) the following day, Kim said.

During the ministerial meeting in Berlin, Kang will exchange views on nuclear disarmament issues with major nuclear powers ahead of a planned assessment meeting in New York in April to mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of the NPT, a ministry official told reporters later.

In Berlin, she is also expected to hold one-on-one talks with her German counterpart, Heiko Maas, before heading to London for bilateral talks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

 

