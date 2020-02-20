USFK bans travel to Daegu amid virus spread

US Forces Korea in combat training (Yonhap)
United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams banned service members from “non-essential travel” to and from Daegu on Wednesday, after a surge in cases of COVID-19 linked to church services there.
The total number of infected people in Korea was at 104 as of Thursday afternoon.
The commander said service members who attended church services in Daegu would undergo mandatory self-quarantine. He urged their family members to do the same as part of “proactive and precautionary measures” to contain the virus.
All schools in Daegu installations, including child development centers and other relevant services, were closed Thursday. USFK will decide whether to reopen them Friday.
On Thursday, all workers at the Daegu installations were also required to fill out medical questionnaires at entrances, while visitors on non-essential business were banned from entering.
USFK said this was an interim directive up for reevaluation every 24 hours.
Commander Abrams has elevated the risk level for USFK personnel and installations across the nation to “moderate” until Korea completes its contact tracing procedures.
No American here has been confirmed to be infected with the virus so far.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)