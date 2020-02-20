 Back To Top
Business

Samsung C&T secures W1.15tr power plant deal in UAE

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 20, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Feb 20, 2020 - 14:44
A computer rendering overlaid on a satellite view shows how the Fujairah combined cycle power plant will look when it is complete. (Samsung C&T)
A computer rendering overlaid on a satellite view shows how the Fujairah combined cycle power plant will look when it is complete. (Samsung C&T)

Samsung C&T, the construction arm of Samsung Group, said Wednesday it clinched a 1.15 trillion won ($960 million) power plant deal in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the company, it won the order placed by Emirates Water and Electricity Co. to build a 2,400-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Fujairah, some 300 kilometers northeast of Abu Dhabi.

The envisioned power plant, under the project Fujairah F3, is expected to provide power for 380,000 homes in the region. Construction is expected to be completed in April 2023.

The company said it will be the exclusive EPC contractor in charge of engineering, procurement and construction. Japan’s Marubeni Corp. will participate as a developer.

Samsung C&T attributed its success in securing the deal to its experience in building power plants in the Middle East. It participated in the UAE S2 project in 2009 and has since executed the Emal Phase 2 project in the UAE, the Qurayyah and Rabigh 2 IPP projects in Saudi Arabia, and the Umm Al Houl IWPP project in Qatar.

Samsung C&T said it is working on building a nuclear power plant in the UAE, a metro system in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, and a desalination plant in Qatar.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
