Conservative merger yields no boost in first poll: Realmeter

Realmeter's latest poll shows the Ruling Democratic Party of Korea in blue and main opposition United Future Party in pink, followed by the Justice Party, Bareunmirae Party and People's Party. (Realmeter)
Three conservative parties have formed a unified front to challenge the ruling Democratic Party of Korea in the upcoming general elections, but the latest survey shows their merger has not boosted public support.
According to a Realmeter poll out Thursday, conducted between Monday and Wednesday, after the launch of the United Future Party, the governing Democratic Party still takes the lead with 41.1 percent of support.
The new entity garnered support from 32.7 percent of respondents -- lower than the combined figure two of the three parties involved in the merger scored a week earlier. The now-defunct largest opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor New Conservative Party had a combined 35.9 percent at that time.
“It appears some conservative supporters are still reluctant to wholly embrace that merger, so they are not coming on board yet,” an official at Realmeter said.
Support for the liberal Justice Party was 4.2 percent, followed by the conservative Bareunmirae Party at 3.2 percent and People’s Party at 2.3 percent.
The poll was commissioned by Seoul-based traffic broadcaster TBS and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. It was conducted on 1,508 eligible voters nationwide.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)