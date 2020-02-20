 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Conservative merger yields no boost in first poll: Realmeter

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 20, 2020 - 15:13       Updated : Feb 20, 2020 - 19:38
Realmeter's latest poll shows the Ruling Democratic Party of Korea in blue and main opposition United Future Party in pink, followed by the Justice Party, Bareunmirae Party and People's Party. (Realmeter)
Realmeter's latest poll shows the Ruling Democratic Party of Korea in blue and main opposition United Future Party in pink, followed by the Justice Party, Bareunmirae Party and People's Party. (Realmeter)

Three conservative parties have formed a unified front to challenge the ruling Democratic Party of Korea in the upcoming general elections, but the latest survey shows their merger has not boosted public support.

According to a Realmeter poll out Thursday, conducted between Monday and Wednesday, after the launch of the United Future Party, the governing Democratic Party still takes the lead with 41.1 percent of support.

The new entity garnered support from 32.7 percent of respondents -- lower than the combined figure two of the three parties involved in the merger scored a week earlier. The now-defunct largest opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor New Conservative Party had a combined 35.9 percent at that time.

“It appears some conservative supporters are still reluctant to wholly embrace that merger, so they are not coming on board yet,” an official at Realmeter said.

Support for the liberal Justice Party was 4.2 percent, followed by the conservative Bareunmirae Party at 3.2 percent and People’s Party at 2.3 percent.

The poll was commissioned by Seoul-based traffic broadcaster TBS and has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. It was conducted on 1,508 eligible voters nationwide.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114