Sports

Son Heung-min to undergo surgery on broken forearm on Friday: source

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 20, 2020 - 13:56       Updated : Feb 20, 2020 - 13:56
(Reuters-Yonhap)
(Reuters-Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min will undergo operation on his broken right forearm in Seoul on Friday.

A source close to the player told Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that Son was admitted to a Seoul hospital earlier in the day, and the surgery has been scheduled for Friday.

Son suffered the fracture to the radius in the forearm during a Premier League match against Aston Villa last weekend. Son apparently suffered the injury when he landed hard on the right arm following a collision with a defender in the early moments of the match. Remarkably, Son played the entire match and scored twice, including the go-ahead goal during second-half stoppage time, for the Spur's 3-2 victory. He extended his goal scoring streak to a new career-high five matches.

The club initially said Son could be out for "a number of weeks," but head coach Jose Mourinho was much less optimistic on Tuesday, saying, "I'm not going to count on him again this season."

Son's extended absence is a major blow for Tottenham, who are also missing forward Harry Kane with a hamstring injury.

Son also broke his right forearm during a World Cup qualifying match in June 2017 and ended up missing 61 days. (Yonhap)



