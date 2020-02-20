Hanjin Group joins hands with startup accelerator Plug and Play

Hanjin KAL, the holding firm of Hanjin Group which owns the country’s largest air carrier Korean Air, said Thursday that it has partnered with US startup accelerator Plug and Play for business diversification.



Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Plug and Play has previously clinched development partnerships with global information and communications technology firms including Google, PayPal, Dropbox and Logitech. It has also worked with Coca-Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Singapore Airlines and American Airlines to introduce innovative platforms for business.



Hanjin Group’s partnership with Plug and Play will help it with business ideas in its logistics and ICT sectors and gain momentum for growth, the company said in a statement.



The group will seek to create new business opportunities by participating in Plug and Play’s selection of startups in the travel and hospitality fields, the company said.



“Amid the rapidly changing business landscape with new approaches and technologies, we believed there should be a different way of approaching our business, especially through Plug and Play which has a vast network with global firms and strategic partners,” said a Hanjin KAL official.



