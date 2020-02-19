[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea



Gurye Sansuyu Festival



The Gurye Sansuyu Festival, an annual spring flower festival, runs March 14-22 in the Jirisan hot springs area.



Major attractions include an exhibition of local products made with “sansuyu” (cornus fruit) as well as fireworks and traditional music and dance.



Admission is free, and the festival is open to visitors of all ages.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.gurye.go.kr.









Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival



The Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held April 8-11.



The island in South Jeolla Province is known for its indigenous Jindo dogs.



The Jindo Miracle Sea Road is a 40-meter-wide, 2.8-kilometer-long path connecting two separate islands. It only appears for approximately an hour during extremely low tides.



Open to visitors of all ages, the festival draws over 500,000 visitors every year. Admission is free.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit tour.jindo.go.kr.









Taean Tulip Festival



The Taean Tulip Festival is a picturesque event for both local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes, allowing visitors to enjoy the sight of colorful tulips against creative and fun backdrops.



The festival runs from April 14 to May 11 at the Korea Flower Park in Taean-gun, South Chungcheong Province. The event is open to visitors of all ages. Tickets are priced at 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for youth. For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.









20 for 2020 at Everland



Everland theme park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is holding the “Hello My Twenties” event to celebrate the year 2020.



In Korea, the number 20 symbolizes the beginning of adulthood, as students enroll in universities when they turn 20 by the Korean age system.



The “Hello My Twenties” event aims to congratulate and encourage those who have just turned 20 and to remind those who are older of their 20s.



Visitors can record special moments at a photo studio with eight photo zones. Visitors can also enjoy two consecutive rides on five attractions including the roller coaster T-Express.



The event runs through March 15. For more information, call Everland at (031) 320-5000.









Jeju Fire Festival



At the annual Jeju Fire Festival, locals pray for a good harvest and good health.



The 2020 festival will be held March 12-15 in the beautiful natural surroundings of the village of Bongseong-ri, Ayeol-eup, on Jeju Island. Folk games and hands-on programs are set to take place.



Admission is free, and the festival is open to visitors of all ages. Shuttle buses to the site will be available throughout the festival.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.