Drones reshape public service in tech-savvy Seongnam city

Equipped with a thermal imaging sensor, a drone flies above downtown Seongnam and records a thermal scan of the city to check for abnormalities in pipelines before they rupture. (Seongnam City Government)



A satellite city of Seoul and the second-largest city in South Korea’s most populous Gyeonggi Province, Seongnam is home to leading technology start-ups that have played a major role in introducing technological innovation.



Pangyo Techno Valley in Seongnam houses companies that heavily invest in information, bio and technology fusion.



Seongnam Mayor Eun Soo-mi has made several changes that demonstrate how such technologies could be put to use to improve the lives of her citizens.



For the first time in the country, Seongnam introduced a drone inspection program for hot water pipelines in 2019. A drone flies over areas where pipes deliver hot water to apartments and other facilities and scans the ground with a thermal imaging sensor. The images are then analyzed to look for temperature anomalies that warrant a closer examination.



The drone scanning has opened up areas previously inaccessible by personnel to a regular checkup. The city saw no pipeline ruptures after it began the drone inspection.



With drones, the city came up with a new initiative of creating a real-time heat map of the city.



The map allows city officials to make best use of resources when countering heat exhaustion during summer often accompanied by a long heat waves.



Also for the first time in municipal history, Seongnam has secured a drone flight test site in the city where 82 percent of its area is marked no-fly zone due to the security protocol of Seoul Air Base, a VIP airfield located in the city.



“We have fifty-six drone companies doing business in my city, and yet, we haven’t been able to come up with a testing zone for their product until now,” Eun said at the MOU signing ceremony with the Air Force last year.



Seongnam was chosen as the country’s most desirable place to do business, according to a 2019 survey by the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry on about 9,000 companies.



The city said it would continue to provide assistance to companies facing regulatory hurdles, when they were close to launching technological breakthroughs.



The mayor has also led the city itself to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution. Last year, she established a big data center at City Hall.



The center collects and analyzes traffic information, so the city can offer better services to the disabled and elderly. The center also aims to put together enough information so as to make the city a test-bed for autonomous vehicles or driverless cars, which are expected to be on the road shortly.



While championing an innovative new way of city management, the city has proved that it is as much interested in merging existing technologies.





Seongnam partners with Kakao to provide an electric bike-sharing program. (Seongnam City Government)



Partnering with South Korea’s leading internet company Kakao, Seongnam introduced last year what it called the country’s first electric bike-sharing where users pay and rent a bike on a mobile application.



Citizens as well as the sagging bike industry welcomed the new mode of transportation. Kakao said it plans to expand the bike-sharing program to cover more regions and hence meet greater demand.



Another partnership with Kakao allowed Seongnam to launch its own mobile taxi service. Last year, Seongnam became the first city to enter into a contract with the mobile app firm to run its own taxi business.



The selling point of this joint agreement is that a nearby cab must provide a ride to the client the mobile application matches it with, whereas in existing mobile services, cab drivers can choose to reject customers.



“Our taxpayers’ money should be channeled into funding public transportation. That will help solve traffic congestion and fine dust pollution. More benefits for our citizens,” Eun said at the MOU signing ceremony with Kakao last year.





In July, 2019, Mayor Eun Soo-mi speaks at the first anniversary of her inauguration at Seongnam City Hall. She says she will continue to communicate with her citizens and dedicate her service for a better city. (Seongnam City Government)