 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

ASEAN-Korea Centre to hold council meeting

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 19, 2020 - 15:09       Updated : Feb 19, 2020 - 15:59
Slogan of the ASEAN-Korea Centre for 2020 (AKC)
Slogan of the ASEAN-Korea Centre for 2020 (AKC)

The ASEAN-Korea Centre, established in 2009 to deepen economic and sociocultural cooperation between Korea and ASEAN, will hold a two-day council meeting from Thursday at Lotte Hotel in Seoul.

The supreme decision-making body composed of senior officials, including ambassadors from ASEAN member states, will convene to discuss projects for this year and review those from last year.

Under the slogan of “Connecting People, Sharing Prosperity,” this year’s projects focus on the following: enhancing economic cooperation between Korea and ASEAN countries; deepening cultural and tourism exchanges between the two; raising awareness of the partnership between the two; and strengthening ties between the two and other relevant partners

A dinner reception is scheduled for Thursday, where about 150 distinguished guests from the diplomatic circle, business, academia and media are expected to gather.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114