ASEAN-Korea Centre to hold council meeting

Slogan of the ASEAN-Korea Centre for 2020 (AKC)
The ASEAN-Korea Centre, established in 2009 to deepen economic and sociocultural cooperation between Korea and ASEAN, will hold a two-day council meeting from Thursday at Lotte Hotel in Seoul.
The supreme decision-making body composed of senior officials, including ambassadors from ASEAN member states, will convene to discuss projects for this year and review those from last year.
Under the slogan of “Connecting People, Sharing Prosperity,” this year’s projects focus on the following: enhancing economic cooperation between Korea and ASEAN countries; deepening cultural and tourism exchanges between the two; raising awareness of the partnership between the two; and strengthening ties between the two and other relevant partners
A dinner reception is scheduled for Thursday, where about 150 distinguished guests from the diplomatic circle, business, academia and media are expected to gather.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
