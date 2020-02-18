 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Burberry cancels invitations of Korean celebs to London show over coronavirus concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 18, 2020 - 22:19       Updated : Feb 18, 2020 - 22:19

Model Bella Hadid, centre, and other models wear creations by designer Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2020 fashion week runway show in London, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)
Model Bella Hadid, centre, and other models wear creations by designer Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2020 fashion week runway show in London, Monday. (AP-Yonhap)

British luxury brand Burberry has cancelled its invitations of South Korean celebrities and branch workers to its show at London Fashion Week due to coronavirus concerns, the company said Tuesday.

    Actor Yoo Ah-in and actress Gong Hyo-jin, as well as employees of Burberry Korea, were scheduled to attend the event this week, but the company later decided to disinvite them as part of "preventive" measures related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Burberry officials.

    "As preventive measures, Burberry cancelled its invitations to Burberry workers in Asia. In line with that, Burberry decided to take the same step for our guests to ensure their safety," the fashion house said in a release. The decision was made with prior discussions with the guests, it noted.   

Other celebrities and employees in other parts of Asia, including China, Japan and Hong Kong, also reportedly did not attend the show upon Burberry's invitation withdrawal.

    London Fashion Week 2020 was held from Feb. 14-18, with the Burberry showcase taking place on Monday.

    As of Tuesday, South Korea has 31 confirmed cases of the novel virus. In China, more than 1,860 people have died and around 72,500 have been confirmed infected. Hong Kong and Japan each reported 61 and 77 confirmed cases. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114