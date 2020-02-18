Indie film ‘Lucky Chan-sil’ wishes dreamers well

“Lucky Chan-sil” (Challan)



While indie film “Lucky Chan-sil” may seem like a story about cineastes, director Kim Cho-hee is dedicating the movie to anyone pursuing a dream.



“There is an underlying pressure in our society that makes people with dreams feel as if they have to achieve something,” the director said during a press conference held Monday to promote the movie. “Small and big twists in life sometimes turn out to be an opportunity leading to a new life. I hope the audience can laugh and cry with Chan-sil through her sorrows in life.”



The main cast members -- actress Kang Mal-geum, who plays Chan-sil, as well as Youn Yuh-jung, Yoon Seung-ah, Kim Young-min and Bae Yoo-ram -- joined director Kim at the press conference.



A female film producer in her 40s, Chan-sil suddenly loses her job and faces the biggest crisis of her life. Having devoted her life to her only dream, film, she finds herself homeless and lonely. But life continues and Chan-sil soldiers on, embracing the hardships and finding the next step.



“Lucky Chan-sil” is the story of this passionate woman and the people around her, all ordinary and struggling with life in their own ways.



Indie film fans have eagerly anticipated the release of the film, which won several awards at local film festivals last year, including three honors for indie films at the 24th Busan International Film Festival. It was also picked as the best picture by the audience at the 45th Seoul Independent Film Festival.



For actress Kang, 41, “Lucky Chan-sil” is her first lead role in a full-length film. She previously appeared in several plays following her 2007 debut with ‘Commedia.” She also appeared in the short film “The Monologue” by director Kim Do-young of “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982.” According to Kang, director Kim Cho-hee contacted her through email with the script for “Lucky Chan-sil” after seeing her in “The Monologue.”



“I tried not to break down every scene and try to be perfect for all of them,” Kang said, explaining how she had approached the role. “I wanted my acting to seem natural for the audience after the film was completed. To do that, I attempted to stay consistent, both physically and mentally, throughout the filming.”







“Lucky Chan-sil” poster (Challan)