On brighter chip prospects, market cap of Samsung up 10%

The Samsung Group headquarters in Seoul’s Gangnam district (Samsung Group)
After a strong performance by technology-related stocks such as semiconductors and secondary batteries, the top three Korean conglomerates -- Samsung, LG and SK Group -- saw their market capitalization figures rise this year, data showed Tuesday.
According to financial market tracker FnGuide, the combined market cap of Samsung’s 16 listed subsidiaries jumped nearly 10.18 percent from end-December last year to Friday, to about 524.2 trillion won ($440.9 billion), further solidifying its top position. Of the 16 subsidiaries, eight saw their market cap figures grow while the others suffered a decline.
Samsung Electronics’ market value increased nearly 10.75 percent, or some 35.8 trillion won, to 368.9 trillion won, in the given period, putting the company in the top spot.
Samsung SDI, the group’s battery-making affiliate, saw the biggest growth in market cap, 42.80 percent, on the high growth potential of the electronic vehicle market.
Samsung Biologics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics saw double-digit growth of 22.17 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Next was Samsung C&T with 10.74 percent.
LG Group’s 13 listed subsidiaries saw a combined gain of nearly 10.15 percent, or some 8.6 trillion won, to 93.1 trillion won, taking the No. 2 spot in terms of percentage of market cap increase over the past six weeks. By the size of market cap, LG ranked third, followed by Hyundai Motor with 86.9 trillion won.
The big jump was led by LG Chem. The leading chemical firm’s market value increased nearly 30.24 percent, reaching nearly 29.2 trillion won in the cited period. LG Innotech also added to the growth, since it is expected to benefit from Apple’s strong performance.
The combined market cap of SK Group’s 19 subsidiaries saw a slight increase of 2.62 percent in the given period to nearly 133.5 trillion won, putting the group in second place by a large margin after Samsung. SK hynix’s market cap increased 11.5 percent, with brighter prospects for a recovery in the semiconductor market. SK Networks and SK Holdings, however, saw declines of 19.19 percent and 11.45 percent, respectively.
In contrast, retail giant Lotte Group and Hyundai Heavy Industries saw the steepest declines in market cap -- shedding nearly 10.19 percent and 10.13 percent to some 18.6 trillion won and 15.6 trillion won, respectively, in the given period.
The combined market cap of Lotte Group’s nine subsidiaries declined. Lotte Shopping and Lotte Hi-mart were hit especially hard by the outbreak of COVID-19. Lotte slipped from No. 6 last year to No. 10 in market value this year, among the listed conglomerates.
A slump in the construction and shipbuilding industries also helped lower the market value of Hyundai Heavy Industries.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)