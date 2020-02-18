On brighter chip prospects, market cap of Samsung up 10%

The Samsung Group headquarters in Seoul’s Gangnam district (Samsung Group)



After a strong performance by technology-related stocks such as semiconductors and secondary batteries, the top three Korean conglomerates -- Samsung, LG and SK Group -- saw their market capitalization figures rise this year, data showed Tuesday.



According to financial market tracker FnGuide, the combined market cap of Samsung’s 16 listed subsidiaries jumped nearly 10.18 percent from end-December last year to Friday, to about 524.2 trillion won ($440.9 billion), further solidifying its top position. Of the 16 subsidiaries, eight saw their market cap figures grow while the others suffered a decline.



Samsung Electronics’ market value increased nearly 10.75 percent, or some 35.8 trillion won, to 368.9 trillion won, in the given period, putting the company in the top spot.



Samsung SDI, the group’s battery-making affiliate, saw the biggest growth in market cap, 42.80 percent, on the high growth potential of the electronic vehicle market.



Samsung Biologics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics saw double-digit growth of 22.17 percent and 14 percent, respectively. Next was Samsung C&T with 10.74 percent.





