Business

[Photo News] LG leader visits design center

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 18, 2020 - 18:12       Updated : Feb 18, 2020 - 18:12
LG Group Chairman and Chief Executive Koo Kwang-mo (right)looks at the design of a clothing storage unit set up inside a connected car model at the company`s research and development campus in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
LG Group Chairman and Chief Executive Koo Kwang-mo (right)looks at the design of a clothing storage unit set up inside a connected car model at the company`s research and development campus in Seocho-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

LG Group Chairman and Chief Executive Koo Kwang-mo on Tuesday visited LG Electronics’ research and development campus in Seoul, the firm said.

During the visit Koo was quoted as saying, “It is design that gives the first impression of our products and delivers this sense of feeling that this product is worth buying.” 

At the campus, Koo also checked the company’s consumer electronic products, including a smart door and a wall-mounted OLED TV, as well as automobile-related products. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
