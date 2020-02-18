South Korea’s environment-monitoring satellite Chollian 2B awaits countdown

Chollian 2B on the Ariane 5 ECA rocket (KARI)



South Korea’s environment-monitoring satellite Chollian 2B will lift off Wednesday morning as scheduled, the government-led aerospace project team said Tuesday.



The Chollian 2B, a twin satellite of the Chollian 2A launched in 2018, is the world’s first geostationary satellite to be used in observing air conditions from 36,000 kilometers above the Earth’s equator.



“The only thing that is left at the current moment is the countdown,” said Choi Jae-dong, director of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s satellite program.



The satellite has gone through all checks required before its launch, announced KARI. It arrived at the space center in Kourou, French Guiana, South America, on Jan. 6 and went through two to three weeks of inspection.







