National

NK reiterates it has no coronavirus patient

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 18, 2020 - 16:09       Updated : Feb 18, 2020 - 17:26
A North Korean official is spraying disinfectant somewhere in North Hwanghae Province south of the capital city of Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
A North Korean official is spraying disinfectant somewhere in North Hwanghae Province south of the capital city of Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
North Korea has yet to see its people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, which has left over 1,800 dead and 72,000 infected in neighboring China, its state-run newspaper reported Tuesday.

“So far, we have not seen a single patient infected with the virus,” the newspaper said quoting a senior official in charge of the matter.

The report did not mention whether the country has any suspicious cases or people under quarantine.

However, the official cautioned that authorities cannot predict or attend to every transmission route of COVID-19, so they have to take stronger quarantine measures, according to the newspaper.

On Jan. 28, North Korea mobilized nationwide countermeasures against the virus. It has disinfected public places and advised its people to wear face masks outdoors.

The newspaper said the government is doing everything to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
