Moon calls for ‘extraordinary measures’ to shore up economy

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday again called on the government to do all it can to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.



Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Moon said the outbreak has created an “emergency economic situation” that calls for extraordinary measures, and stressed the need to cooperate with neighboring countries.



“Extraordinary situations need extraordinary measures. Preemptive response and special measures for both the people’s safety and the economy should be drawn up,” Moon said.



Moon went on to say that the government is handling the situation within the country, though the situation in China and Japan remains serious.



“To become safe from a contagious disease that crosses borders, it is important for neighboring countries to be stabilized as soon as possible,” Moon said, urging government officials to focus on international cooperation and aid.



The president stressed the importance of China for Korea’s economy.



“If China’s economic situation deteriorates, we receive the biggest impact. The production activities and supply chains of our companies linked to China are being affected, and exports to China are falling by big margins,” Moon said.



China is Korea’s largest export destination, accounting for about a quarter of outbound shipments. It is also a major supplier of industrial parts for the local manufacturing sector.



“Concerns are rising that (the coronavirus outbreak) will bring a much larger and longer shock than SARS and MERS. The situation calls for special measures that utilize all means the government can employ.”



Saying the economic situation is more serious than expected, Moon called on the government to review measures such as financial aid and tax reductions to SMEs and small merchants.



The number of confirmed cases in Korea has continued to rise, with the transmission route unclear in the three latest cases. Moon again urged the public to have faith in the government, warning that “excessive fear” is damaging to the economy.



