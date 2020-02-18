 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Cabinet passes bill on soldiers’ child care leave

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Feb 18, 2020 - 13:02       Updated : Feb 18, 2020 - 13:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Cabinet on Tuesday passed a revised bill that encourages soldiers to take longer periods of leave for child care.

Government officials including soldiers can take child care leave of up to three years per child. Currently, up to a year of child care leave for a soldier for his or her first child is included in the minimum period of service required for promotion.

Under the revised bill, soldiers will be able to take child care leave of more than one year for their first child without delaying promotion.

The new rule will apply to soldiers who take child care leave of six months or longer for their first child.

In Tuesday’s meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in, the Cabinet also approved revised ordinances to better manage meal services at private kindergartens and to run a reconciliatory program for school violence victims and offenders.

Currently, only national and public kindergartens have subcommittees on meal services under their operating committees consisting of staff and parents.

Under the new rules, operating committees of private kindergartens will also have subcommittees that deal with meal services.

The central government will hire 5,512 new officials this year to work in disease quarantine, animal and plant quarantine, tackling fine dust and supporting victims of crimes, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety.

More than 1,000 of the new hires will be working for public safety and health, while another 4,225 will be serving in the fields of education, culture and welfare, under a government plan approved at the Cabinet meeting.

The government plans to hire 3,733 officials including 2,030 police and 1,053 Coast Guard officers next month.

The new recruits are part of the central government plan approved by the National Assembly last year to employ 11,359 officials this year.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114