2 more fully recovered coronavirus patients released, 12 in total discharged

South Korea said Tuesday that it has released two more fully recovered patients from a hospital, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged to 12 out of 31 infected cases here.



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the country's 12th and 14th patients had been treated at a hospital south of Seoul. They had tested negative for COVID-19 twice in the last 24 hours.



The 12th patient is a 48-year-old South Korean man who was confirmed to have been infected on Feb. 1, while the 14th patient is a 40-year-old woman who tested positive on Feb. 2.



The other virus patients are in stable condition, and more patients are likely to be discharged as well, according to the KCDC.




