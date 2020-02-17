With fist bumps, Osmo Vanksa signals SPO’s ‘Resurrection’

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off a new beginning over the weekend with Mahler’s symphony “Resurrection,” under the baton of new music director Osmo Vanska.



Vanska, 67, was appointed as SPO music director last May. On Friday and Saturday, the Finnish conductor held his inaugural concerts at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul, presenting Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor “Resurrection.”





The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C minor “Resurrection,” under the baton of music director Osmo Vanska on Saturday at the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, eastern Seoul. (SPO)

(SPO)