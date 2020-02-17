 Back To Top
National

Number of foreign nationals in Korea surpasses 2.5m

By Choi Si-young
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 16:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of foreign nationals in South Korea reached a record 2.5 million last December, government data shows.

According to the Korea Immigration Service on Monday, there were 2.52 million foreign nationals on short or long-term visas here at the end of the year, up 3.7 percent from a month earlier. From a year ago, the tally increased by 6.6 percent.

Foreign citizens now account for 4.9 percent of South Korea’s population.

South Korea’s foreign population has risen steadily since it reached 1 million in 2007. It rose past 2 million in 2016.

Of the 2.5 million, 68.6 percent, or 1.7 million, are here on long-term visas that last 90 days or longer while the rest are people on short-term stays, such as tourists.

Chinese was most common nationality here, at 1.1 million, or 43.6 percent of the total, followed by Vietnamese, Thai and US.

More than half of registered foreign residents live either in Gyeonggi Province or Seoul, with more people living in the former.

Seven percent of the total were students. China supplied the largest number of students, followed by Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Of all foreign residents, 15 percent did not have a valid visa.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
