HiteJinro ups promotion of soju on overseas US military bases

HiteJinro's soju promotion poster (HiteJinro)
Korean liquor maker HiteJinro will strengthen its promotion of soju to American soldiers, as sales of its spirits products exhibit continuous growth at exchange stores inside the confines of overseas US military bases, the company said Monday.
The company said it will run a six-month marketing campaign of its soju products, including Chamisul, under the slogan, “Drink soju! Responsible Drinking!” starting this month, partnering with Stars and Stripes, a US military independent news source.
Beginning with US military bases in South Korea in January 2018, the company has been supplying five soju products to exchange stores on American military bases in Japan and Guam -- the flagship Chamisul and low-alcohol fruit-flavored Chamisul Grapefruit, Jinro Green Grape, Jinro Plum and Jinro Strawberry.
The company said sales of Chamisul at exchange stores in US military bases soared 145 percent in 2019, compared to the year before. It will continue to expand its business to deliver its products to the US bases in Europe and the US, the company explained.
“As the leading liquor maker in South Korea, we will focus on diversifying our customers to lead the distribution of soju around the world and grow as a global brand,” said Hwang Jung-ho, director of the overseas business unit at HiteJinro.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)