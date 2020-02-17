 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Proposed merger among 3 minor parties hits snag

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2020 - 11:31       Updated : Feb 17, 2020 - 11:31
BP chairman Sohn Hak-kyu (Yonhap)
BP chairman Sohn Hak-kyu (Yonhap)

A proposal to merge three minor parties hit a snag Monday as the chief of the opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) suspended the review of its approval, claiming that the move could deepen regionalism.

The BP, the Party for Democracy and Peace (PDP) and the New Alternative Party jointly announced a plan Friday to unite for the April 15 parliamentary elections, eyeing becoming the third-largest political bloc sharing support bases in the southwestern provinces of North and South Jeolla.

But BP chairman Sohn Hak-kyu rejected the approval of their agreement to launch the tentatively named Democratic Unity Party, saying that drawing moderate and reform-minded younger faces should be prioritized.

"The creation of a new party based in the Honam areas can never become a new thing. (A move to spark) regionalism for the elections cannot be our choice," Sohn said at a meeting of the party's leadership council.

But Sohn's remarks will inevitably draw criticism as he was the one who proposed the merger to the two other parties.

The BP has 17 lawmakers and the PDP has four National Assembly seats. The New Alternative Party holds seven parliamentary seats.

The BP has been dwindling since Rep. Yoo Seong-min left the party with seven other lawmakers. Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate, also defected from the BP to create his new party.

Despite Sohn's effective veto, lawmakers of the three minor parties plan to continue their talks to form a floor negotiation bloc, which requires at least 20 parliamentary seats.

Even if seven BP lawmakers known to be loyal to Ahn leave the envisioned merged party, it would still be able to launch a formal negotiating body at the unicameral parliament.

"Separately from an integration move, it is needed to create a negotiation bloc to deal with an extra parliamentary session for February," Rep. Park Joo-hyun of the PDP said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114