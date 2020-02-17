Last episode of 'Crash Landing On You' sets tvN's record high rating

(tvN)



The romantic comedy "Crash Landing On You" ended its two-month run Sunday with the highest viewership for the cable channel tvN's drama series.



The final episode of the series starring A-listers Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin marked 21.7 percent in nationwide viewership, according to data released Monday by Nielson Korea.



It surpassed the 20.5 percent record set by the channel's 2016 hit series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" as the most-viewed tvN drama.







(tvN)



The 16-episode series tells a story about an heiress of a big-name fashion business in the South who crash lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier after she is blown there by a windstorm while paragliding.



Despite controversy for depicting North Korea as a normal country, the on-screen chemistry of two of the country's hottest stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, helped the drama win rave reviews, especially from female fans. (Yonhap)



