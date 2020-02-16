 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Online stores boost retail sales 4.8% in 2019

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 16, 2020 - 18:10       Updated : Feb 16, 2020 - 18:10





Retail sales in South Korea rose 4.8 percent last year on the back of brisk sales at online malls, while revenue from offline stores lost ground, data showed.

The combined sales of 26 major offline and online retailers reached 132.9 trillion won ($113 billion) last year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Of the volume, 13 online stores accounted for roughly 54.7 trillion won, up 14.2 percent from a year earlier, amid a rising number of consumers purchasing fresh goods via overnight delivery services. (Yonhap)

