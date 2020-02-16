 Back To Top
National

Heaviest snowfall of season hits Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : Feb 16, 2020 - 16:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's state weather agency issued a heavy snow advisory for Seoul on Sunday after the heaviest snowfall of the season hit the metropolitan area.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Seoul received about 3.8 centimeters of snow as of 2 p.m.

The KMA issued the advisory for Seoul and parts of the Gyeonggi province, as well as for the southern island of Jeju. The advisory is issued for snowfalls expected to exceed 5 centimeters in 24 hours.

The KMA is also set to issue a cold snap alert at 10 p.m. for parts of the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.

The weather agency forecast temperatures in Seoul to fall to minus 6 C on Monday morning, with temperatures dropping below zero in most areas of the country. (Yonhap)



