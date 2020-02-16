 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

S. Korea's Park In-bee captures 20th career LPGA win in Australia

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 16, 2020 - 16:03       Updated : Feb 16, 2020 - 16:03
Park In-bee (AP-Yonhap)
Park In-bee (AP-Yonhap)

South Korean star Park In-bee picked up her 20th career LPGA victory in Australia on Sunday, resuming her pursuit of an Olympic spot and a chance to defend her gold medal.

The LPGA Hall of Famer captured the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open by three strokes over Amy Olson of the United States at 14-under par. Park shot an one-over in the final round at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in South Australia.

She is the second straight South Korean champion this season, following Park Hee-young's victory at the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Park entered the final round holding a three-stroke lead over Cho at 15-under. Cho, the 2019 Korea LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year, played in the final group for the second straight week. At the Vic Open, Cho took a one-stroke lead into the final round but shot a disastrous 81 to finish tied for 16th.

This week, Cho shot eight-under 284, but wasn't enough to overtake the veteran.

Park In-bee is the 28th player in LPGA history to reach the 20-win plateau. The world No. 17 should crack top 15 in the rankings and once again position herself to make the national team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympic field will feature 60 golfers, and those inside the top 15 in the rankings at the end of June will automatically qualify. But there is a limit of four players per country, and South Korea, boasting the deepest talent pool in women's golf, currently has five players inside the top 15: Ko Jin-young (No. 1), Park Sung-hyun (No. 2), Kim Sei-young (No. 6), Lee Jeong-eun (No. 9) and Kim Hyo-joo (No. 12), leaving Park In-bee, the 2016 Olympic champion, on the other side looking in.

In a bid to crack the top 15, Park, who opened the season at No. 16, started her season at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champion in January. It was her earliest start to a season in four years.

Park lost in the playoff in that tournament and then missed the cut in her next two starts, falling to No. 17 as a result.

While Sunday's win certainly helps Park's cause, she will still likely have two players to leapfrog when the rankings are updated on Monday.

The world rankings award points based on the strength of the field and evaluate players' performances over a rolling two-year period. An extra emphasis is placed on results from the 13 most recent weeks. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114