National

Fire at steel plant contained, no casualties reported

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 15, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Feb 15, 2020 - 15:29
A steel plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, south of Seoul  went on fire Saturday. (Yonhap)
A steel plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, south of Seoul  went on fire Saturday. (Yonhap)


Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a steel plant south of Seoul, with no casualties reported, authorities said Saturday.

    The 119 Rescue Center received a report of a fire at the plant operated by KG Dongbu Steel in Dangjin, 123 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:31 p.m. and firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes, according to the Dangjin Fire Station.

    "The fire took place at the water processing facility of the steel plant which was recently shut down. So, there were no casualties reported," a spokesman for the station said over the phone. (Yonhap)  
