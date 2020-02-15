Mobile carriers beef up VR content amid 5G expansion

South Korea's three major mobile carriers are beefing up their virtually reality (VR) content and related services, industry insiders said Saturday, as they aim to attract more customers amid their 5G expansion.



The three -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- commercialized 5G telecommunication last year and have been focusing on securing more 5G subscribers. Taking advantage of 5G's high speed and low latency, they are now rolling out VR content for various sectors -- from entertainment and education -- to stimulate the market.





Models present the virtual reality game "Crazy World VR" (SK Telecom Co.)



SK Telecom said it has joined with local online game giant Nexon Co. and VR game developer Pixelity Games Inc. and started beta testing for a VR game called "Crazy World VR." Under the deal, SK Telecom and Pixelity will cooperate on game development, while Nexon will allow them to use popular characters from its online games. (Yonhap)