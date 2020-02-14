 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Sejong University’s research team succeeds in farming American steelhead

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 16:29       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 16:34
Participants pose for a photo at a food tasting event held on Feb. 5 at Daeyang AI Center at Sejong University, marking success in producing American steelhead in Korea. (Sejong University)
Participants pose for a photo at a food tasting event held on Feb. 5 at Daeyang AI Center at Sejong University, marking success in producing American steelhead in Korea. (Sejong University)
 
Sejong University succeeded in farming American steelhead in Korea amid rising demand for salmon here, the university said Friday.

Led by professors Kim Min-sun and Lee Jang-won of Integrative Bio-industrial Engineering at Sejong University, a research team imported steelhead eggs from the US, raising juvenile steelhead in river waters and transferring them to sea water. In 13 months, the team succeeded in producing 1.3 kilograms of steelhead on Feb. 4 here.

South Korea has seen an increase in salmon consumption, with more than 40,000 tons of salmon -- with a retail value of about 400 billion won -- imported from other countries as of 2019.

The Sejong Institute of Salmonid Research also made progress in developing a vaccine to protect salmonid from illnesses, helping them better adapt to sea water and producing food for salmonid using insects.

The institute, the country’s only institute dedicated to developing technologies to mass-producing salmon, aims to continue research and cooperation with industry to develop salmon-producing technologies, food for salmonid and vaccines to find new growth models for the country’s economy and food security.

To celebrate the success, a food tasting event was held on Feb. 5 at Daeyang AI Center at the Seoul-based university, displaying a variety of food, including salmon rice rolls and salmon sushi.

(laeticia.ock@heralcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114