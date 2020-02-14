Korean Air unionized workers warn against KCGI-Cho Hyun-ah coalition

Korean Air’s unionized workers on Friday warned against a coalition comprising a Korean Air heiress and activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement.



In an apparent scheme to oust incumbent Chairman Cho Won-tae, former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah and Hanjin Group’s largest and third-largest shareholders -- KCGI and Bando Construction -- said Thursday they are proposing eight figures, including former SK Group Vice Chairman Kim Shin-bae, as candidates for board members, “to normalize the group’s businesses.”





Eight candidates are proposed for Hanjin Group’s board by a coalition comprising Cho Hyun-ah, KCGI and Bando Construction.(Yonhap)