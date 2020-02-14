 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Rival IPTV operators join hands for TV advertisement solutions

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 14, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : Feb 14, 2020 - 11:52
(KT Corp.-Yonhap)
(KT Corp.-Yonhap)

Two rival internet protocol television (IPTV) operators in South Korea said Friday they have joined hands to develop advanced TV advertisement solutions.

KT Corp. and SK Broadband Co. said they agreed to collaborate in the field of addressable TV advertising technologies that can help advertisers to selectively segment TV audiences and send different ads based on viewer data.

Under the deal, the two sides will work on standardization of such technologies and develop business models sharing their media know-how.

KT and SK Broadband are leading players in South Korea's pay TV market. As of last year, KT had a 31.1 percent share to lead the local pay TV market, followed by LG Uplus Corp. with 25 percent and SK Telecom Co. with 24 percent.

SK Broadband is a subsidiary of SK Telecom. The company recently earned government approval to merge with the country's No. 2 cable TV operator t-broad Co. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114