PM says no complacency yet over coronavirus in S. Korea

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday his government is coping with the coronavirus pandemic relatively well but it's too early to be complacent.



He cited "several risk factors" still in place as a number of Chinese workers and students are returning to South Korea in the wake of the Chinese New Year holidays and winter vacation.



"Although there was great anxiety in the early stage of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, (we) now have a belief that it's being well managed within the (system) of our advanced medical technology and quarantine networks," he said while presiding over an inter-agency meeting on the virus response at the government office complex in Sejong, an administrative city around 120 kilometers south of Seoul.



South Korea reported its first confirmed case on Jan. 20. The number of patients here infected with the virus totals 28 with no death as of Friday morning. No additional cases have been reported since Tuesday.



A growing number of patients are being completely cured and those remaining in hospitals are "mostly in stable (health) conditions," Chung said.



He stressed that it's a state's duty to protect the safety of the people and care about their livelihoods.



He asked the public to have trust in the government's measures and engage in their daily activities as usual.



Chung also requested that the corporate sector be active in business activities to help minimize the economic effects of the virus.



On the Chinese people entering South Korea, he said the government will map out thorough measures against potential quarantine-related risks. (Yonhap)







