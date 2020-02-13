NSC discusses S. Korea's peace plan for Munich security forum

(Yonhap)

South Korea's top security officials agreed Thursday to use the upcoming security forum in Germany to drum up international support for the Korea peace process, Cheong Wa Dae said.



In the weekly standing committee meeting of the National Security Council, they discussed a strategy related to participation in the three-day conference to open in Munich on Friday. South Korea will be represented by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. She is expected to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the annual event.



The NSC officials "decided to make efforts for the expansion of the international community's cooperation and support for our government's push for the Korean Peninsula peace process," Cheong Wa Dae said.



The participants also reviewed ways to bolster partnerships with Southeast Asian nations in the national defense field. South Korea had a special group summit with the 10 ASEAN member states last year, setting its sights on "New Southern Policy 2.0."



They checked the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and relevant moves by major countries, Cheong Wa Dae said.



The presidential office usually releases a brief summary of regular NSC sessions with no specifics, apparently due to the sensitivity of pending issues related to national security. Thursday's meeting was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office. The presidential office does not reveal the list of other attendees. (Yonhap)