 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Korea Aerospace 2019 net more than doubles on KF-X project

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 20:16       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 20:16
A logo of Korea Aerospace Industries
A logo of Korea Aerospace Industries
Korea Aerospace Industries said Thursday its net income more than doubled in 2019 from a year earlier, helped by a local project that replaces aging fighter jets in the Air Force.

KAI, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, reported a net profit of 130 billion won ($109 million) last year, compared with a profit of 55.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"On top of the KF-X project, the company delivered eight T-50 TH advanced trainer jets to Thailand in July last year," a company spokeswoman said.

Operating profit jumped 88 percent to 275.2 billion won last year from the previous year's 146.4 billion won. Sales rose 11 percent to 3.1 trillion won from 2.79 trillion won during the same period, the statement said.

In 2020, KAI aims to achieve 3.3 trillion won in sales by winning orders worth 4.2 trillion won.

"To achieve the sales goal, we will focus on receiving orders of the TA-50 lead-in fighter trainer from the Korean military this year," she said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114