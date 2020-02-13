Former US ambassador hopes to raise glass in draft beer business with N. Korea

Christopher Hill, a former US ambassador to South Korea and lead negotiator for the six-party nuclear talks, is a familiar face for Koreans south of the Demilitarized Zone. After finishing his career as a diplomat, the three-time ambassador joined the University of Denver as a chief adviser and professor. Now he is stepping into the business side as an adviser to an US investment firm with the hope of bringing simple and effective businesses to North Korea, where changes are already happening.



“There is already sort of an economic transformation in North Korea. So we’re looking to see if we can be part of the upsurge of economic opportunities in the region,” Hill told The Korea Herald on Monday during his visit to PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, to speak at the PyeongChang Peace Forum.





Christopher Hill (middle), former US ambassador to S.Korea, participate in a panel discussion during PyeongChang Peace Forum on Feb. 10. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)





Hill said that while it would be difficult for anyone to predict the future of North Korea, when changes happen there it will come at a time and at a pace that can’t be expected. And when the time comes, there will need to be some simple and effective business models -- such as breweries.



“The last thing we want to do with North Korea if there is reunification is try to set up software and biotech companies. We need to set up ways to generate energy, ways to create immediate jobs.



“So having proven models of business activity, especially ones that don’t require complex infrastructure, but rather ones that can be locally generated, and I think might be a good model, and frankly if I lived in North Korea for 75 years -- I’d be ready for a beer,” Hill added.



John Braddock, CEO of Broad Oak Global International, the company Hill is advising, said these businesses have proven successful in the US.



“An old railroad community in Colorado faced tons of unemployment when railroads were shut down, and we began bringing in these businesses with breweries with train systems and it revived the local economy,” Braddock told The Korea Herald on Feb. 10.





Christopher Hill, former US ambassador to South Korea (left), and John Braddock, CEO of Broad Oak Global International, pose for photos at Goseong Unification Observatory Tower on Feb. 8. Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald