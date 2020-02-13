Korean Air to expand in-flight entertainment with more Korean contents

(Korean Air)





The country’s national flag carrier Korean Air said Thursday it will update its audio-video on demand inventory to meet the growing preference of passengers for Korean Wave contents.



The airliner said Thursday it will add a new batch of K-dramas and entertainment contents to its library in response to the global Hallyu fever.



The number of miniseries contents -- currently about 80 -- will be expanded to around 260. The AVOD update will commence in September and be completed by the end of this year, the company said.



In addition, its K-pop playlist, which is updated every two months, will have a monthly cycle starting March to match the speed of ever-changing music trends.



The company has been adding classic Korean films since February as 70 percent of its passengers choose movies and prefer Korean flicks.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)