 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Lotteria rolls out first veggie burger from burger chain in South Korea

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:38       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:38
(Lotteria)
(Lotteria)

Lotteria, retail giant Lotte’s fast-food chain, rolled out its “Miracle Burger,” the first veggie burger from a burger chain in South Korea, Thursday.

According to the burger chain, the new burger, introduced under the slogan “Not beef, but veef,” features a plant-based patty with a meat-like texture that comes from a combination of proteins from wheat and beans.

The company said it used soybeans instead of eggs for the taste of the Korean-style barbecue rib sauce, and added onions. For the bun, the company used plant-based ingredients instead of milk.

The Miracle Burger is priced at 5,600 won ($4.75) on its own, or 7,400 won for a Miracle Burger set.

To celebrate the release of the new burger, the company said it was offering a 34 percent discount for the set (4,900 won) for customers who order through its food app, “Lotte Eatz.”

“We sought to reflect the market trend, in which more people are showing an interest in ethical consumption. We will continue to expand the market, so that customers who care about the environment and their health can enjoy various types of veggie burgers,” a Lotteria official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114