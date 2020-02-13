Genesis replaces Lexus as most reliable auto brand in US

Two trophies from J.D. Power are displayed on the hood of the Genesis G80 Sport. (Genesis)
Hyundai Motor’s premium brand Genesis ranked No. 1 in overall vehicle dependability among all brands in the US, industry data showed Thursday.
According to the “Vehicle Dependability Study” announced by annual ranking researcher J.D. Power, Genesis ranked the highest with the score of 89 problems per 100 vehicles in its first year of eligibility.
The study measured the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 3-year-old vehicles.
Lexus scored 100 PP100, dropping to second place. The industry average in 2020 is 134 PP100.
The Genesis G80, the brand’s luxury sedan, took first place in the midsized premium car segment with the score of 93 PP100, followed by the Audi A7 and A6 models.
Vehicle dependability is one of the key features customers consider, as it is directly related to the price of used cars and the residual value, the firm said.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
