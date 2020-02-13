 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Genesis replaces Lexus as most reliable auto brand in US

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:00       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 15:00
Two trophies from J.D. Power are displayed on the hood of the Genesis G80 Sport. (Genesis)
Two trophies from J.D. Power are displayed on the hood of the Genesis G80 Sport. (Genesis)


Hyundai Motor’s premium brand Genesis ranked No. 1 in overall vehicle dependability among all brands in the US, industry data showed Thursday.

According to the “Vehicle Dependability Study” announced by annual ranking researcher J.D. Power, Genesis ranked the highest with the score of 89 problems per 100 vehicles in its first year of eligibility.

The study measured the number of problems per 100 vehicles (PP100) experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 3-year-old vehicles.

Lexus scored 100 PP100, dropping to second place. The industry average in 2020 is 134 PP100.

The Genesis G80, the brand’s luxury sedan, took first place in the midsized premium car segment with the score of 93 PP100, followed by the Audi A7 and A6 models.

Vehicle dependability is one of the key features customers consider, as it is directly related to the price of used cars and the residual value, the firm said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114