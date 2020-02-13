USFK congratulates S. Koreans for ‘Parasite’

Offcial poster of "Parasite" (CJ ENM)
United States Forces Korea congratulated South Koreans for “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-ho, which picked up four Oscars at Sunday’s Academy Awards, including for best picture and best director.
“What a historic moment! We are so proud to be serving in a country with such great culture and creative people,” USFK wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.
On Monday, US Ambassador to Korea Harry Harris congratulated Bong for winning best screenplay as well as for earning the country’s first Oscars ever.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)