 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Court upholds 6-month prison term for cat killer

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 13, 2020 - 11:10       Updated : Feb 13, 2020 - 11:15
(123rf)
(123rf)

A Seoul court on Thursday upheld a six-month prison term handed down to a man charged with abusing and killing a cat in western Seoul.

The 40-year-old man, surnamed Jeong, had been indicted for abusing and murdering a cat named Jadu on a busy street in Mapo ward on July 13 last year.

The appeals court at the Seoul Western District Court maintained a lower court's Nov. 1 ruling that sentenced the man to six months in prison.

Following the initial ruling, Jeong had argued the sentence was excessive, claiming that he thought Jadu was a street cat.

The court, however, turned down his appeal.

"(He) brutally killed a cat that did not cause any harm, in front of other animals, simply due to the fact that he did not like cats. Even if he was distressed because he was under pressure to repay a debt after being duped, this does not justify (the crime)," the judge who handed down the ruling said.

The court also mentioned how Jeong allegedly attempted to cover up the crime and how Jadu's family is calling for strong punishment. (Yonhap)

 



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114